Elderly woman, 76, robbed of her handbag in 'despicable' crime in West Lothian

The incident in West Lothian took place on Saturday at around 5:30pm when a man approached the woman on High Academy Street in Armadale and grabbed her handbag.

The man grabbed the bag with such force that the strap snapped, causing the woman to fall to the ground.

A member of the public stopped to assist the lady, who was left badly shaken but suffered only minor injuries, whilst a number of personal items were taken.

The man, who ran off along High Academy Street after the incident, is described as being in his late teens to early twenties, white, around six feet tall, with a slim build and a pale complexion.

He is said to have been wearing a black puffa style jacket with a white hooded top underneath and black trousers.

Officers are analysing CCTV for further information on the man, whilst also appealing for anyone with private CCTV footage and dash cam footage to get in touch.

Detective Constable Tony Gilhooley said: "This is a despicable and cowardly crime, targeting an elderly lady in the street.

"I am appealing to anyone who was in the area around the time of the incident to contact us.