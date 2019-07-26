Elrow Town Edinburgh: Police issue drug and weapon warning as 10,000 dance music fans expected

Police in Edinburgh have issued a safety message as up to 10,000 music fans are expected to descend on the city.

In the message, posted to the Edinburgh Police social media channels, they urge anyone attending the event at the Royal Highland Centre Showground to not put themselves or others at risk of harm.

8,000 to 10,000 dance music lovers are expected on Saturday (July 27) night to the Elrow Town electronic dance music festival and police are warning that anyone found to be bringing illicit items such as drugs, weapons or alcohol into the event may face further police action.

Sniffer dogs and stewards will conduct searches as people enter the venue, with doors opening at 12noon and closing at 11pm. The last permitted entry is at 5pm.

Event Commander Superintendent Jordana Emerson said: "This is the second time Elrow has taken place at the Royal Highland Centre Showground, however this is a new format, more akin to a Festival and is one of many major events we police at this venue.

READ MORE: What to expect from the elrow Town music festival in Edinburgh

"We have a wealth of experience in dealing with large events such as this and we will have appropriate resources in place to keep all those in attendance safe and respond to any criminal incidents, which may arise.

"Please remember that you will be subject to a search before entering the venue and if you are found to have any prohibited items you have drugs, alcohol or weapons on your person, you may not be permitted entry and could face further police action you won't be getting in and may face a criminal record. We have detection search dogs supporting the operation who have very keen noses! Furthermore, once you're inside the ground, please drink responsibly and don't have your evening ruined by the excessive consumption of alcohol.

"I'd also like to advise those coming along that the road to Ingliston is extremely busy all day long and while a drop off and pick up area has been designated, we would recommend people utilise the public transport and free bus services being put on by the event organisers. This is one of the safest methods of traveling to and from the concert and will help you get there quickly and easily.

"Finally, we would advise all those planning to attend Elrow Town to dress for the conditions. While it is taking place in the height of summer, Scotland's weather is often unpredictable so please check the forecast. Most importantly we hope everyone attending has a safe and enjoyable event.

The lineup consists of household names in the dance music scene such as Basement Jaxx, Groove Armada and Detlef among others.

Check the Elrow website for any further event information