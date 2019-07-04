Emergency services deal with industrial solvent spillage in Edinburgh city centre

Emergency services were called to an industrial solvent spillage in Edinburgh city centre.

It is believed the incident involved an industrial solvent spillage at Cyan beauty Salon on Jeffrey Street in the city centre on Wednesday evening.

The emergency services dealt with an incident on Jeffrey Street in Edinburgh city centre on Wednesday evening. PIC: Daniel Hunter

At this time, it is unknown if anyone was injured.

Scottish Fire and Rescue Service confirmed they received a call from Police Scotland at 7.08pm on Wednesday to Jeffrey Street, but were unwilling to confirm the nature of the incident or if anyone was injured.

Cyan Beauty Salon wrote in a statement on Facebook this morning: "We apologise but unfortunately due to an incident that happened yesterday evening in the salon we will be closed today, sorry for any inconvenience.

"Please feel free to contact us via email or message us through Facebook/Instagram take care and have a lovely Thursday."

Cyan Beauty Salon has been contacted.

