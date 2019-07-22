Emergency services deal with tenement fire in Bonnington Road, Leith

Have your say

Emergency services dealt with a tenement fire in Leith on Monday morning

The fire service, police and ambulance service were all in attendance on Bonnington Road.

Bonnington Road is currently closed off. PIC: Google

A spokesperson for Scottish Fire and Rescue Service told the Evening News: "We were called to Bonnington Road as 7.41am by a member of the public.

"There were no casualties and one appliance remains at the scene.

An eyewitness told us how they saw fire crew entering a property through a window.

A Police Scotland spokesperson confirmed they were in attendance.

