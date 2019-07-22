Emergency services dealing with ongoing incident on Bonnington Road in Leith

Have your say

Emergency services are currently dealing with an ongoing incident on Bonnington Road in Leith, the Evening News understands.

The fire service, police and ambulance service are all in attendance and the road is understood to be closed - with buses being diverted.

Bonnington Road is currently closed off. PIC: Google

A spokesperson for Scottish Fire and Rescue Service told the Evening News: "We were called to Bonnington Road as 7.41am by a member of the public.

"There are currently four appliances and one height appliance in attendance."

An eyewitness told us how they saw fire crew entering a property through a window.

A Police Scotland spokesperson confirmed they were in attendance.

More to follow.