Emotional tributes paid as Bradley Welsh laid to rest in Edinburgh

HUNDREDS of mourners have turned out to pay their respects to Bradley Welsh as the 48-year-old was laid to rest in the Capital.

A funeral procession led by a green coffin in tribute to the Holyrood Boxing Gym owner’s beloved Hibs arrived at Mortonhall Crematorium on Friday afternoon as friends and loved one laid floral tributes to the sounds of The Proclaimers’ Sunshine on Leith.

T2 star Welsh, who played kingpin Mr Doyle in the big screen adaptation of the Trainspotting follow up, was killed after being shot outside his home in Chester Street on April 17.

A poster featuring an illustration of Mr Welsh bearing a number of poignant messages from friends was on display outside.

It read: "Carlsberg don't make men, but if they did..."

Author Irvine Welsh was among those attending after sending out a morning Tweet with a heartfelt message to his fallen friend.

Mr Welsh was fatally wounded outside his home on Chester Street in April.

It read: “Early train from London to Edinburgh to pay last respects to our wonderful, legendary friend Bradley at holyrood boxing Miss him so much already.”

“It’ll be a very hard day for us all but we’ll stand together in praise and celebration of a great and unique human being.”

Family members encouraged "anyone who knew him to pay their respects and say their goodbyes" at the ceremony.

A Tweet posted from the Holyrood Boxing Gym account earlier this week said: "The last few weeks have been a bit of a blur, one thing that's clear is the amount of love and affection Edinburgh has for our brother - his Holyrood Boxing Gym bears testament to this."

"People from all over coming to train, regulars past to present and those coming up the steps for the very first time will know...

"'Nothing worth having comes easy' - Bradley John Welsh.

"If anyone would like to pay their respects, please attend tomorrow at 2pm Mortonhall".