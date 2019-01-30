Erratic driver arrested following early hours police chase through Edinburgh

An erratic driver was arrested and charged with numerous driving offences following a police chase through Edinburgh in the early hours of this morning.

READ MORE: East Lothian man loses job after £11k BMW breaks down - again

A 30-year-old man was driving a Hyundai Coupe erratically in the Seafield area of the city when he was chased at around 1.45am today (Wednesday, January 30).

The scene following the arrest of a 30-year-old man after a police chase in Edinburgh

The chase ended on Salamander Street where the arrest took place.

READ MORE: Hibs hero Paul Kane ‘baffled’ by Edinburgh pub arson attacks

He will now appear at Edinburgh Sheriff Court charged with a number of road traffic offences.

Inspector Roger Park from the Road Policing Unit in Edinburgh said: "Road Policing Officers in Edinburgh undertook a brief pursuit of a Hyundai Coupe car at around 1.45am on Wednesday 30th January after the vehicle was seen driving erratically in the Seafield area of the city.

READ MORE: ‘Barbaric’, ‘Evil’, ‘Sickened’: Edinburgh reacts after armed gang of hunters butcher a deer in Granton

"The car came to a stop in Salamander Street and a 30-year-old man was arrested.

"He was held in custody to appear at Edinburgh Sheriff Court where he is charged with a number of road traffic offences."