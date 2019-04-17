Everything we know so far after man dies in Chester Street in Edinburgh's West End

Have your say

Police have confirmed that a man has died at the scene of a 'disturbance' in Chester Street in Edinburgh's West End.

Here is everything we know so far:

Images from the scene

- Armed officers were sent to Chester Street at around 8.35pm, with part of the road cordoned off from Walker Street to Manor Place.

- Police Scotland have confirmed they are dealing with an “ongoing incident”, but are yet to provide further details to the EEN.

- Multiple police vehicles are in attendance, including a dog unit as well as ambulances and paramedics.

- Officers have allegedly told residents to stay indoors, with the cordon having been extended as far back as Drumsheugh Gardens.

- There are reports a person has suffered a gunshot wound to the head.

- One resident, Alasdair Morton, 46, said: “They (Police) said ‘there’s a gunshot wound to the head somewhere’. We could still hear noises that suggested there was a situation still going on.”

- Two people are understood to have identified themselves as family members to police at the scene.

- Ambulance Incident Response Unit has now left the scene.

- On arrival of emergency services a man was found seriously injured in the street and sadly passed away at the scene.

- His death is being treated as suspicious and inquiries are continuing.

- It has been reported the deceased is Trainspotting 2 star Bradley Welsh.

- Anyone who believes they have any relevant information should contact police immediately.

- We have a reporter at the scene.

