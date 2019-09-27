Ex foster carer jailed for brutal weekly beatings of girl, 6, and boy 8

A former foster carer has been jailed for nine months for what a sheriff described as “wicked and brutal abuse” of exceptionally vulnerable children.

Mary Cottom beat her two young victims – one a girl of six and the other a boy of eight – on a weekly basis.

Her brutal campaign of violence against the youngsters was summarised in court as “prolonged, prolific and pitiless cruelty”.

The youngsters were “shamefully and deplorably” assaulted around 500 times while they stayed with her Livingston Sheriff Court was told.

The female victim, now a young woman, has been having “night terrors” about Cottom and flashbacks to the extreme physical abuse she suffered up until July 2016.

The girl gave evidence that Cottom bundled her hair up in her hand and smashed her head against walls and the stairs.

She told the trial judge Cottom would come up behind her and the boy and without warning punch or slap them across the face with full force.

She also told how Cottom beat her with a hairbrush and, as she fell to the ground, kicked her on the head and body.

Cottom, 45, a former nurse, denied attacking the youngsters at her home in Mallace Avenue, Armadale, West Lothian, but was found guilty of two assault charges after trial.

Passing sentence on her, Sheriff John MacRitchie highlighted the fact that the boy had lost both his birth family and his foster family in tragic circumstances before being put in Cottom’s care.

The girl had lost her mother at the age of six and had suffered physical and sexual abuse before being entrusted to the accused.

He told her: “Your egregious response to such trust being placed in you was… shortly after they had been placed in foster care; to shameful and deplorably physically abuse each of them in your home.

“The purposes of this sentence are to punish you for your odious criminal behaviour by significant loss of your liberty, expressing society’s earnest concern about and disapproval of such offending behaviour, and to protect children – particularly the most vulnerable of those as here – by deterring such offending behaviour by you and others.”

He added: “These offences involved prolonged, prolific and pitiless cruelty towards two of the most desperately vulnerable young children who were placed with you because of the extreme abuse they had inflicted on them by others or by circumstances.

“The offences involved the use of very significant force and included the repeated use of a weapon. Your culpability for such offences is therefore very significant indeed.”

He said the violence had caused physical, psychological, developmental and emotional harm, particularly to the young girl and were significantly aggravated by Cottom’s very special position of trust which she had “singularly and dreadfully exploited remorselessly”.

The sheriff went on: “The offences are further aggravated by being committed while under the influence of alcohol and having been perpetrated in the presence of children on occasions.

“The absence of even the slightest bit of remorse for this wicked and brutal abuse of such so very vulnerable children is particularly striking.

“I have concluded that I would be failing in my duty if I were not to punish and deter such horrific offending other than by imposing a significant sentence of imprisonment.

“I accordingly sentence you to nine months imprisonment in cumulo on both charges from today.”