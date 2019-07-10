Ex Scotland and Hibs footballer Garry O'Connor accused of 'exposing himself' at East Lothian hotel

Former Scotland international and Hibs striker Garry O’Connor has been charged with exposing himself at an East Lothian hotel.

O’Connor, 36, is alleged to have dropped his trousers and underwear and exposed himself at the Marine Hotel in North Berwick.

The ex-Hibs striker, who has also played for Lokomotiv Moscow, Birmingham and Morton, is also said to have behaved in a threatening or abusive manner by shouting and swearing during the incident last year.

O’Connor, from North Berwick, East Lothian, failed to appear at Edinburgh Sheriff Court when the case called on Wednesday but a plea of not guilty was accepted in his absence.

The retired goal poacher, who scored four times in 16 appearances for his country, will now return to court to face trial on the public indecency charge in November this year.

O’Connor denies committing an act of public indecency by removing his trousers and underwear to expose yourself while in a public place at Marine Hotel, North Berwick, on June 30 last year.

He is also alleged to have behaved in a threatening or abusive manner by shouting, swearing and uttering offensive remarks during the same incident.