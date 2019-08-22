'Extensive inquiries' in bid to trace man, 45, missing from Kirkcaldy

Police in Fife have appealed to the public to try to help trace a missing man.

Michael Pratt, 45, was last seen at an address in the town's Chapelhill at around 3.40am today.

The 45-year-old has not been in touch with family since and there are growing concerns for him.

Michael is described as white with dark hair, 5ft 8/9ins tall, unshaven, slim with tattoos of his name and Rangers on his arms.

He may be wearing a grey and black striped hooded top with a burn mark on the lower left side.

Inspector Craig Stephen said: "Michael's family are very worried about him and extensive enquiries are ongoing in the local area as part of efforts to trace him.

"Anyone who may have seen Michael since this time, or has information which may be relevant to our inquiries, is urged to contact us as soon as possible."

Those with information can call Police Scotland on 101 and quote incident 0452 of August 22, 2019.