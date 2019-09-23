Faces of 'brutal' thugs who used knives, metal pole and a rock to batter man in Musselburgh Hogmanay attack

The faces of two thugs who battered a man in Musselburgh at Hogmanay in a brutal attempted murder have been revealed.

Aaron Thomson (left) and Dillin Armstrong were each jailed for 10 years for the attempted murder. Pic: Police Scotland.

The armed gang who hunted Rhys Reynolds down in the street were jailed for a total of 47 years today.

The 26-year-old was chased by a pack of pursuers and put to the ground before being attacked with knives, a metal pole and a rock or paving slab.

He suffered 36 injuries including multiple wounds and facial fractures as well as bleeding to the brain.

He was repeatedly punched, kicked and stamped on in addition to being assaulted with weapons during the murder bid at Delta Drive, Musselburgh, on December 31 last year.

Rhys Reynolds, before and after the attack.

Aaron Thomson, 20, and Dillin Armstrong, 24, were each jailed for 10 years for the attempted murder, when they appeared at the High Court in Edinburgh today.

Pictures of Thomson and Armstrong have been revealed but images of the other four who were involved in the attack have not been released for legal reasons.

Dean Riding or Renton, 22, and Kane Reilly, 18, were each sentenced to eight years for the offence and a 16-year-old first offender, who cannot be named for legal reasons, was sentenced to seven years detention.

Thomson, Armstrong, Reilly and the 16-year-old were all found guilty of attempted murder following a trial last month. Riding had earlier pled guilty to the murder bid and was the only one convicted of striking the victim with the rock or paving slab.

A sixth accused, Jayson Dodds, 19, was acquitted of attempted murder but found guilty of assault to injury and he was jailed for four years.

All of them were given further three year periods of supervision after their custodial terms for the protection of the public.

In a statement released after the sentencing, Detective Constable Ryan Gilhooly from Dalkeith CID, said: “This was a horrifically violent attack by the men who showed complete disregard for the victim’s life. Their brutal actions could have cost the man his life and this has been a complex inquiry to ensure those responsible have been brought to account for their actions.

“Following the incident we issued an appeal to the public for assistance which resulted in a significant number of witnesses coming forward. This provided detectives with vital information so that we could progress our inquiries and trace those involved. I’d like to thank these people, along with the local community, for their support whilst our inquiries were ongoing.

“I’d like to thank the victim for his assistance throughout our inquiries and hope that the sentencing today will offer some comfort as he moves forward from his ordeal. Violent crime has no place in society and we remain committed to bringing perpetrators of such crimes before the courts.”

Judge Gordon Little condemned the crime in court as "a cowardly and vicious assault."

He said that five of the attackers had pursued Mr Reynolds, with Dodds arriving later armed with a metal pole, before he fell and was subjected to a savage attack.

The judge said it finished with Riding or Renton picking up the rock or slab and throwing it down on the victim “in what appears to be an attempt to finish him off”.

“Eyewitnesses repeatedly said they thought Rhys Reynolds was going to die. He is fortunate to be alive,” the judge added.

The attack occurred after a disturbance at a flat in Musselburgh and part of the chase and horrific murder bid was caught on CCTV which was shown during the earlier trial.

One witness told police: “If you don’t get here quick someone is going to be dead.”