Fake £50 Bank of Ireland notes seized at Lothian and Borders businesses

Several fake £50 Bank of Ireland notes have been handed over to businesses in the Lothians and Borders this week.

Police have urged business owners to be aware of the possible counterfeit notes and people who use them to purchase goods.

Officers said "several' counterfeit £50 Bank of Ireland notes were handed over at premises in Midlothian, East Lothian and the Borders.

Inquiries are ongoing to establish the origin of these notes, and police are urging businesses and members of the public to be on their guard.

In a statement, the force said: "Please thoroughly check all bank notes, particularly if they are of high value, before completing a transaction.

"Please examine the notes carefully for texture, watermark, sharpness of print and size.

"Retailers can take simple steps to avoid being scammed in this fashion by using such items as counterfeit note detector pens or UV scanners, both of which greatly increase the chances of picking up a counterfeit note before change has been passed of goods supplied.

"Anyone who deliberately uses counterfeit currency is committing a crime and we will investigate all instances reported to us."

Anyone who has concerns about counterfeit money should call police on 101 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Further information on counterfeit currency and what to look for can be found by visiting the RBS website