Family 'completely devastated' after 37-year-old killed in Edinburgh city centre

The family of a 37-year-old man killed following a disturbance in Edinburgh city centre say they have been "completely devastated" by his death.

Alistair Edmond sustained serious injuries during the incident in Viewcraig Gardens on Monday, June 17. He was taken to the Edinburgh Royal Infirmary where he later died.

Police in Edinburgh launched a murder investigation and a 52-year-old man has since been charged in connection with the incident.

In a statement issued through Police Scotland, Alistair's family said: "We are completely devastated by the death of our beloved Alistair and we are struggling to come to terms with the fact he is no longer with us.

"Alistair will be deeply missed by all his family and friends.

"While we are extremely grateful for all the kind words and messages of support we have received, we'd ask that we now be left alone to grieve for Alistair in private."