Family concerns grow for missing Midlothian man last seen 4 days ago

Family and friends are growing increasingly concerned for a missing Midlothian man who was last seen four days ago.

Tony Hutchison, from Gorebridge, was last seen on Thursday, May 23rd at about 5:15am.

He is also known by the name Kevin Riding and is 49 years old.

Mr Hutchison is described as white, 5ft 8 ins in height with short dark hair and is known to wear glasses. He was also wearing a navy Adidas t-shirt with lime stripes and a logo, blue jeans and maroon trainers.

In a statement released on twitter, Midlothian police said: "Family & friends are growing concerned for him."

Anyone with information should contact police on 101, quoting incident 2762 of 24th May 2019.