Family of Aston Villa fan Andy McCarron murdered in Edinburgh pay emotional tribute

The family of a man who was murdered in the Restalrig area of Edinburgh over the weekend have released an emotional tribute.

49-year-old Andy McCarron, originally from Birmingham, sustained a serious injury after he was attacked at around 12.15am on Sunday 21st July, outside the Edinburgh City Football Club's Social Club, formerly known as Loch Inn, and died later in hospital.

A 42-year-old man has been charged in connection with Andrew's death and made a first appearance at Edinburgh Sheriff Court on Monday 22nd July.

Mr McCarron was an electrician at property firm David Love Property, and his employer David Love has paid tribute, calling him a 'gentleman'.

The social club's secretary told the Evening News: "The members and staff at Edinburgh City Social Club are devastated by the death of very popular member Andy McCarron."

And now, Mr McCarron's family have paid a touching tribute to 'a loving family man' who will be 'dearly missed'.

The family statement said: "Andrew was a loving family man, a kind soul and an Aston Villa fan through and through, who was sadly taken away from us on Sunday 21st July.

"He will be dearly missed by his parents, siblings, children, family and friends.

"The loss of our beloved Andrew is immeasurable, but so also, is the love he left behind.

"Rest in Peace, Andrew.

"We would like to request that we now be left in private to grieve."