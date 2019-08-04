Family of tragic Kirsty Maxwell blast "shambolic" foreign office

THE FAMILY of Kirsty Maxwell say they felt “abandoned” by foreign office officials after being forced to wait more than 48 hours to track down her body following her tragic death at holiday resort in Benidorm.

Dad Brian Curry told a national newspaper how British Foreign and Commonwealth Office (FCO) staff “exacerbated” relatives’ grief after they were forced to inform the department of her passing.

He also said the family were “left to flounder” when they arrived in the Spanish city in the middle of the night, adding they were shocked to discover the newlywed’s body was being kept in a morgue more than 70 miles away in Alicante.

The 27-year-old died after a fall from the tenth-floor balcony of the Apartamentos Payma hotel after a night out with friends.

Spanish police believe Mrs Maxwell, from Livingston, jumped from the balcony, but family members are adamant that she lost her grip after scaling the barrier.

They have also demanded answers from five English men – all from Nottingham – who were in the apartment at the time in April 2017.

Brian told how family members who travelled to the resort were unable to find a hotel and were forced into spending a night at accommodation above the local bus station.

He also criticised consulate staff who arrived the next day, claiming they were “winging it”.

He said: “We didn’t know what we were doing, there was no help. We didn’t even know where to get a taxi.”

“We were shocked that they were falling so far below the standard of what we expected from our foreign office. There were platitudes and nothing useful.”

Earlier this year, Mrs Maxwell’s family hired their own investigators who pledged to return to the resort to question local people and tourists who holiday there at the same time every year with the hope of uncovering information to assist the court-led investigation.

They also say they want “answers” from the men in the apartment, who have denied any responsibility for Mrs Maxwell’s death.

One of the men, Joseph Graham, was arrested on suspicion of homicide but later released without charge.

He issued a statement saying he was innocent of any wrongdoing and described Mrs Maxwell’s death as a “tragic accident”.