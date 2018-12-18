Family pay tribute to 'loving dad,' 26, allegedly murdered by his brother in Muirhouse

The family of a "loving dad" who was allegedly murdered by his own brother say they have been left "shocked and devastated beyond words."

Roddy Loughton, who was aged 26, died following an incident at a property in Muirhouse Terrace in the early hours of Monday, December 17th.

His brother, Steven Loughton, 29, is due to appear in private at Edinburgh Sheriff Court today after being charged in connection with the alleged murder.

Today, Roddy's family released a statement which reads: “We are shocked and devastated beyond words by the news of Roddy’s passing. Roddy was a loving dad, son and brother who had a sensitive soul, great sense of humour and adored his kids.

“We want to thank all the family, friends and local community for their well wishes and support at this time.

“We would request and appreciate people respect our desire for privacy at this very difficult time as we come to terms with our loss.”