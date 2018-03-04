Family pay tribute to “loving father” John Lynch killed in Dalkeith

THE family of a man who died after being found seriously injured in the street have paid tribute to a loving father.

John Lynch, 41, was found in Woodburn Road, Dalkeith, as police officers responded to an incident at around 12.25pm on Saturday.

Despite the best efforts of the emergency services, Mr Lynch was pronounced dead at the scene.

Step-daughter Mercy Clapperton posted on Facebook: “Absolutely heartbroken for my family right now. Lost someone who treated me like his own growing up and my brother and his other siblings lost their loving father! You were taken far too soon, RIP.”

The Evening News understands that the death involved a knife and it took place close to Woodburn shops.

Police appealed for anyone who was in the area at the time and may have relevant information to contact them immediately.

They also said there would be high-visibility patrols in the area to support their inquiries and offer reassurance to the public.

A 45-year-old male has been charged with murder following Mr Lynch’s death and is scheduled to appear at Edinburgh Sheriff Court on Monday.