Fatal crash: hunt continues

POLICE are still hunting the car thieves who caused the fatal crash on Maybury Road around 12.30am on Friday.

One man died as his car was engulfed in flames and a five-year-old girl and her family were taken to hospital.

The road was closed for most of Friday, leading to long traffic tailbacks.

The accident happened as a stolen grey Audi A3 was overtaking a row of four or five cars on the wrong side of the road, causing the family’s BMW to swerve and plough into the dead man’s Peugeot 206.

Detectives are carrying out a major investigation and said “significant resources” had been deployed to catch those responsible.

But a police spokesman said today there had been no developments in the case.