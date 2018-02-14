Father who denies raping drunk woman was ‘just being a selfish pig’

A married father of three accused of having non-consensual sex with a woman while she was drunk and asleep insisted yesterday: “I’m not a rapist.”

Giving evidence in his own defence, Arron Hunt, 35, told a jury at the High Court at Livingston he regretted cheating on his wife with the 29-year-old waitress he had met in a Livingston nightclub for the first time earlier that night.

He said he and the mother of-two had been “mutually flirtatious” and had been having a “passionate snog” and exchanging “sloppy drunk kisses” in the Grand Central night spot.

He said: “I was trying to be charming and I was giving her compliments. I was saying she was a bombshell.”

He agreed that the woman had told him she was a “three date girl” who didn’t have one night stands but said he “just tried it on to see where it led”.

He added: “I was just being a selfish pig, and I’m deeply sorry for my family and the children.

“Next day I regretted it. I was just an idiot, an absolute idiot. I’ve nothing to say in defence of that.”

Hunt, an Irishman who works in Scotland’s financial services industry, denies rape and has lodged a special defence claiming any sexual contact was consensual.

The jury has been told of agreed evidence that the pair had sex between 6 and 8am at an address in Whitburn, West Lothian, on Sunday 27 November 2016.

Hunt is accused of assaulting the woman by kissing her when she was asleep and under the influence of alcohol and incapable of giving or withholding her consent, then pulling her underwear down, forcing her legs apart and raping her to her injury.

He said he had gone to the after-club house party because he was concerned about his Irish cousin Shane McDonagh who had come to Scotland on the day of the Ireland

v Australia rugby match to visit an old friend.

After a day of drinking with Hunt and two others in Edinburgh and Livingston, Mr McDonagh had left Grand Central in a taxi to go to Whitburn with the alleged victim and two of her friends. Hunt joined them later.

He conceded that after kissing the woman again he was clear that having sex with her that night was “off the table”. Despite that, he got into bed beside her at the flat, claiming she was awake at the time.

He told the jury: “She was aware of me because her eyes were open, and she shuffled over to make room. At this point I just thought I’d kiss her. She was kissing me back.

“I felt like she was enjoying it. She was reciprocating, so at that point I decided to try it on with her. She just felt turned on.”

He said he continued kissing her and felt things were “going well” between them.

He said: “There was no reason to stop. She said nothing.

“She was visibly excited. To me there was just no doubt that we were having consensual sex.”

However, he told the jury that when he changed sexual position he felt the woman’s demeanour change.

He said: “She didn’t kiss me. I thought: ‘She’s not enjoying it any more. If she’s not enjoying it what’s the point?’ So I stopped.

“I moved down to her other side. I was expecting her to say something. I put my hand on her hip and was about to say: ‘Are you OK?’ and she got up abruptly and left.”

He stressed: “I’m not a rapist. I understand rejection and I understand no. I’d have stopped immediately.

“To me there was just no doubt that we were having consensual sex.”

He said he was wakened later by police officers who took him away in handcuffs.

Earlier the jury heard Hunt’s alleged victim tell how she “froze” when she wakened to find him in her bed.

She said: “I wanted to get him off me but my body wouldn’t move.”

After the alleged sex attack she said she went into her friend’s bedroom and stold heraid: “Wake up, wake up. I’ve just been raped. You need to phone 999.” She added: “I was so shocked, stunned by what happened and scared.”

The trial, before judge Lord Beckett, continues.