Fears grow for two missing West Lothian teenagers last seen on Saturday

Police are appealing for information about two teenagers who have gone missing from the Winchburgh area of West Lothian.

Rhianne Foley, 17, and Jay Forsyth, 15, were last seen around 1.50pm on Saturday.

Rhianne Foley, 17.

Rhianne is five foot three inches tall, with a medium build and long dark brown hair.

She was last seen wearing a black fluffy jumper, black top, ripped black skinny jeans and white Nike trainers.

Jay is five foot six inches tall, with a slim build and short brown hair.

He was last seen wearing a black bomber jacket with a hood, black Nike tracksuit bottoms and black Nike Air Max trainers.

Jay Forsyth, 15.

Police advise that Rhianne also has links to Kirkliston and Falkirk, while Jay has links to Peterhead.

Anyone with information about either teenager is asked to contact Police Scotland on 101.

With information about Rhianne quote incident number 4392, and for Jay quote 3876, both on 05/10/19.