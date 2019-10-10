Fears grow for missing Midlothian person Ailie Fraser who was last seen 10 days ago and may have links to Edinburgh
Police are appealing for information on the whereabouts of missing person Ailie Fraser, 29, also known as McLaughlin, who may have links to Edinburgh.
Thursday, 10th October 2019, 07:30 am
She was reported missing from the Mayfield area of Midlothian on September 29.
She is described as 5 ft 4", with long black hair, brown eyes, a slim build and a pale complexion.
Edinburgh Police have added that she may have links to the Capital.
Police ask for anyone with information on Ailie's whereabouts to contact 101 and quote incident number 1790 of 01/10/2019.