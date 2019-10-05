Fears raised for Livingston schoolgirl missing since Friday

Have your say

Concerns are growing for the welfare of a teenage girl from West Lothian last seen on Friday afternoon.

Anneliese Bainbridge was last seen leaving her home address in Livingston around 2pm on Friday.

The 13-year-old, who lives in the Livingston Village area of Livingston, has not been seen since and there are growing concerns for her welfare.

She is described as 5ft3, medium build, fair blonde hair, with green eyes.

When last seen she was wearing a black denim jacket, dark blue jeans, and white Nike Air Force One trainers with a yellow tick.

Anneliese also has links to the Addiewell, Whitburn and Stoneyburn areas of West Lothian.

Anyone who may have seen Anneliese since this time, or who has any information on her whereabouts, is urged to contact Police Scotland via 101 quoting incident number 2842 of 4th October 2019