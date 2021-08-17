Let us know what you think and join the conversation at the bottom of this article.

Brian Meighan, Kevin Kane and David Pugh were given six year terms for the savage assault following October 2000 proceedings at the High Court in Edinburgh.

Jurors heard how the trio – known as the ‘Fernieside Three’ – lured their victim into a 14th floor flat in the city’s Little France House in November 1999. The men insisted the woman consented to having group sex and that her evidence was unreliable.

Pictures from the time of their trial: left to right - Brian Meighan, Kevin Kane and David Pugh.

Their lawyers failed in a bid to overturn their convictions in June 2002.

Also, the Scottish Criminal Cases Review Commission didn’t give permission to send their cases back to the Court of Criminal Appeal in 2004. A bid to overturn that decision was later refused at the Court of Session.

However, the Commission agreed to refer the case back to appeal judges in November 2020. The watchdog was concerned that a miscarriage of justice had occurred during the trial.

The commission’s concern centred on medical research from the last decade which stated that the types of physical injuries seen on the victim’s body could have also arisen from consensual sex.

Earlier this year, lawyers for the men claimed that this research undermined evidence given at the original trial by police surgeon Dr Kranti Hiremath.

The medic was of the opinion that the woman’s injuries couldn’t have been caused by consensual sex.

Lawyers told the Court of Criminal Appeal that the state of the art research showed that the injuries could have been caused by consensual sex.

They said that the men’s convictions should be quashed as Dr Hiremath’s evidence didn’t reflect the research findings.

However, in a judgment published by the Court of Criminal Appeal on Tuesday, appeal judges Lord Carloway, Lord Pentland and Lord Woolman rejected defence submissions.

Lord Carloway said that the defence claims focused on just one part of the evidence given by Dr Hiremath.

They said that the police surgeon in a later piece of evidence accepted that she couldn’t make a definite declaration about the woman being sexually assaulted and that only jurors could make that decision.

The appeal judges also found that there was other evidence available to the jurors which allowed them to find the men guilty.

Lord Carloway wrote: “In short, the court does not consider that the research into genital injuries involves a significant development in medical science. If anything, it confirms Dr Hiremath’s testimony at trial.

“The research may be new, but the facts are not. When they are seen against the background of the other evidence in the case, the court does not consider that the new material is of such significance that its absence at the trial must be regarded as having produced a miscarriage of justice.

“The appeals are refused.”

During the trial, the woman told the court she had been looking for a friend in nearby Craigour Place at the time.

When outside she called for her friend but got no reply and said she heard someone from the block of flats ask who she was looking for.

The woman, who was 21 at the time, said she was told the friend she was seeking was in the flat where she found three strangers – Meighan, Kane and Pugh.

The woman said she was worried after they got into a conversation about sex and tried to leave but was pushed into the bedroom and attacked.

The three men claimed the woman was allowed to alter her 14-page police statement regarding where the attack was said to have taken place, changing it from the stairwell of a high-rise to one of the accused’s flats.

The men - aged 19, 23 and 24 at the time - also claimed police officers failed to test the woman for drug use and tried to suppress CCTV evidence.

But the appeal judges refused to accept the submissions made to them by defence lawyers.

Lord Carloway wrote: “The jury heard the testimony of the complainer, the evidence of those in the fourteenth floor flat and the testimony of Dr Hiremath.

“They listened to each of the appellants give evidence in which each denied that any force had been used and that the complainer had been a willing participant in what had gone on throughout. “She was, according to the appellants,’fine’ when she left their flat, yet she was in a state of extreme distress and pain by the time she returned to her friends with the injuries which Dr Hiremath described.

“The new material which, in broad terms, points to the fact that genital injuries can, and are, found after consensual sexual activity would have added nothing of substance to the equation which the jury were left to resolve.”

