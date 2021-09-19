A large scale emergency response was seen in Inverkeithing on Friday afternoon amid reports of a 44-year-old man having been seriously injured on the High Street.

He was taken to Victoria Hospital in Kirkcaldy where he died a short time later.

A 26-year-old man has been charged in connection with the death.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A man has been charged in connection with the death of a man who was injured in a Fife restaurant.

He is due to appear at Dunfermline Sheriff Court on Monday.

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this article. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by coronavirus impacts our advertisers.