Fife man jailed for importing illegal handgun by post after Edinburgh parcel depot discovery

During a search a handgun was recovered from the living room, along with further rounds of ammunition.Picture: National Crime Agency

On May 31, NCA and Police Scotland investigators raided the 33-year-old’s property and arrested him on suspicion of importing firearms.During the search, a handgun was recovered from the living room, along with further rounds of ammunition.

The gun was a blank firing weapon, but work had been started to convert it to fire live ammunition.Later that day, another handgun, which was due to be delivered to his address, was seized in the mail system.

The truck driver asked for the package to be delivered at his home address on Cook Street, in Kirkcaldy. Picture: Google

Officers from the Organised Crime Partnership unit were called after a box containing 50 rounds of ammunition was seized by Border Force officers at a distribution hub in Edinburgh, who were checking incoming parcels.

The truck driver from Kirkcaldy, John Stewart, had sent for the package to be delivered at his home address on Cook Street, in Kirkcaldy.