Fife police probe murder of 45-year-old man in Kirkcaldy

A murder hunt is underway after the discovery of a man’s body in Kirkcaldy.

Police Scotland named the victim as Kevin Bynre - also known as Forrester - who was 45.

Officers made the discovery when they were called to a property in the town on Tuesday morning.

Following a post mortem it was announced they are treating the death as murder.

Detective Inspector Carol Craig, from Police Scotland’s Major Investigation Team, said: “We’re appealing for anyone who may have seen Kevin between 9.30am on Sunday 3 February and 11pm on Tuesday 5 February.

“Kevin would’ve been distinctive to anyone who saw him because he had an amputated left leg and used crutches.

“Officers will be carrying out additional patrols in the local area to offer reassurance to the community and anyone with concerns or questions should speak with them. Those with information can contact Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident reference number 0915 of 5 February or anonymously through Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”

Join our Facebook group Our Edinburgh to share images and news from and around the Capital