Fifth person in court after man seriously injured in East Lothian

A fifth person is due in court after a man was seriously injured in a disturbance in East Lothian on Hogmanay.

Four teenagers have already appeared in court charged with attempted murder after the incident in Musselburgh on December 31.

Police were called to Delta Drive at around 11pm following reports of a large scale disturbance.

A 25-year-old man was taken to Edinburgh Royal Infirmary where he was treated for serious head and facial injuries before later being released.

Aaron Thomson, 19, Jayson Dodds, 18, and two male youths aged 16 and 17 who cannot be named for legal reasons, appeared at Edinburgh Sheriff Court on Monday.

They were charged with assault to severe injury, permanent disfigurement, danger of life and attempted murder.

None of them made a plea. Thomson and the 16-year-old were remanded in custody while the other two were granted bail.

A 21-year-old man is due at Edinburgh Sheriff Court on Wednesday in connection with the incident.

Detective Chief Inspector Paul Batten said: “Our thanks go to the local community for their support of our inquiries and response to appeals for information.

“We are still conducting inquiries into the full circumstances of this incident.

“Anyone who may have information is asked to contact us on 101, quoting incident 4020 of December 31, or anonymously via the charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”

