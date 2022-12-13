Concern is growing for the welfare of Fiona Thomson, 60, who has been reported missing from Dalgety Bay in Fife. The last contact with her was made at around 8.20pm on Monday, December 12. She was thought to have been in the Harbour Place area of the town. Fiona is described as being white, 5ft 8in, with shoulder length blonde hair and tattoos on her wrists.

The 60-year-old has not been seen or heard from since, which police say is “out of character”. Officers issued an appeal for information on Monday evening, and are now re-appealing to the public.

She has previous links to Edinburgh, Midlothian and Dundee. Anyone in those areas who may have seen Fiona has been asked to contact police urgently.

Inspector Tony Rogers said: “Our enquiries are ongoing and I would urge anyone who believes they may have seen Fiona at any time since Monday to get in touch as a matter of urgency.

“She not been seen or heard from since which is out of character, and concern is growing for her welfare.

“Fiona has previous links to the Dundee, Edinburgh and Midlothian areas, and we are also appealing to anyone in those areas who may have seen her to contact us.

“We would also be keen to identify anyone who knows her, who may have knowledge of where she may be.

