Fire at abandoned Edinburgh bowling club building was deliberate, say police
Wilful fire-raising is suspected after a blaze at abandoned portable cabins at the former Colinton Mains Bowling Club on Sunday night.
It is understood the club closed about three years ago and the site reverted to council ownership, but the cabins have remained on the site and have been subjected to several break-ins.
The site has been earmarked by the council for 20 new homes, but no planning application has yet been submitted.
Colinton/Fairmilehead Labour councillor Scott Arthur tweeted that he was “really sad” to hear the building had been set alight, but it was reassuring that nobody had been hurt.
He added: “The council needs to accelerate its plans to build homes on the site.”
A police spokeswoman said: “Around 7.15pm on Sunday August 15, police were called to a report of a fire at an abandoned building next to a bowling club on Oxgangs Road North. No-one was injured. Officers are treating the fire as wilful and inquiries are continuing.”