Fire crews tackling blaze at Edinburgh building site

Emergency services are in attendance in Gorgie Road after a fire broke out in a Portakabin on a building site.

Scottish Fire and Rescue were called to the site near Saughton Park at 11.48am with three crews currently tackling the blaze.

Fire crews were called out at 11.48am after a Portakabin went up in flames.

It is not believed there was anyone inside the Portakabin when it went up in flames.

Police Scotland are also in attendance and said they don't believe there are any serious injuries.

Paramedics arrived at the scene in front of 502 Riverside House at 12.11pm.

A Scottish Fire and Rescue Service spokesman said: "We were called out at 11.48am after reports of a Portakabin being alight on Gorgie Road in a car park.

Fire crews in action on Gorgie Road, Edinburgh.

"We have three appliances at the scene - two from Crew Toll and one from Sighthill.

"The fire is still ongoing and we do not believe anyone was inside at the time of the fire."

