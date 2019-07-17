Fire in grounds of Canal View Primary sends black smoke billowing across Edinburgh

Have your say

A fire in the grounds of an Edinburgh primary school sent black smoke billowing across the city.

Scottish Fire and Rescue Service were called to Canal View Primary in Hailesland Place Wester Hailes at around 9.40pm yesterday (Tuesday) to reports of a fire in an outbuilding within the school grounds.

The black smoke from the fire could be seen across Edinburgh

The blaze is thought to have been in a school shed or greenhouse.

The fire didn't spread and no casualties were reported.

A spokesperson for SFRS said: "We received a call at around 9.40pm on Tuesday, July 16 reporting a fire in an outbuilding within the grounds of Canal View Primary School.

"We left the scene at around 10.10pm.

The fire is thought to have been in a shed or greenhouse. PIC: Steffi Finnie

"The fire didn't spread and there were no casualties."

Several members of the community took to social media to claim that the fire was started deliberately, although this hasn't been confirmed.

Scottish Conservative & Unionist Councillor for the Pentland Hills Ward and member of the Education, Communities & Families Committee Susan Webber said: “I was very saddened to hear of this incident.

"The school kids will have spent a good bit of time at the end of term building this. And now some mindless vandals think it’s ok to behave in this manner.

Black smoke could be sen for miles around. PIC: Niamh Gallagher

"I know the Bridge8 hub has been targeted again too.

"This needs to stop. It’s not acceptable, responsible or respectful behaviour.

"School holidays always see an increase in anti-social behaviour. Locally there is nothing for these youths to do as a positive alternative.”