Firefighters called to blaze at Polmont Young Offenders Institute

Emergency crews were called to a young offenders institution in Polmont last night amidst reports of a blaze in a cell.

The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service (SFRS) arrived at the scene at Polmont Young Offenders Institute with three fire engines and a height appliance after an alarm had been raised around 7pm last night reporting a fire in one of the cells.

READ MORE: Blind woman kept in hospital for 18 months - but could have been out ‘within a few weeks'

The blaze had already been tackled by the prison staff once the services arrived, however the SFRS said one person was treated by medics for smoke inhalation.