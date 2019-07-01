Firefighters deal with 'potentially hazardous materials' at Gilmerton Miners Club

Have your say

Emergency services were called to Gilmerton Miners Club on Sunday to deal with an incident involving 'potentially hazardous materials'.

The Edinburgh Evening News reported late last night (Sunday) that emergency services responded to a report of an incident at Gilmerton Miners Club.

A spokesperson for Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said: "Scottish Fire and Rescue were called at 19.37 on Sayndau, June 30 to an incident involving a potentially hazardous material.

"Operation Control sent three appliances and specialist resources to the scene and left at 9.50pm."

Reports from an eye witness suggest that everyone was evacuated and it is understood there were no injuries.

