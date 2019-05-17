First pictures as fire crews battle ongoing attic blaze in Murrayfield

SFRS were called to reports of a fire on Campbell Road in Murrayfield at around 9.48am today (Friday). Three engines and a height appliance were sent to the scene. Black smoke could be seen billowing into the sky and the road was closed while emergency services dealt with the blaze. Here are a selection of pictures from the scene:

