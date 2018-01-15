Five-figure sum stolen in Dunbar robbery

Police in East Lothian are appealing for information after a high-value housebreaking in the Wilson Road area of Dunbar.

The incident happened between 5pm and 6.30pm on Thursday 11th January when the house was broken into and a five-figure sum of cash and traditional jewellery stolen.

The suspects are described as a group of three to five males who may have been in the area at an earlier date.

Officers have been conducting door-to inquiries however would be keen to speak to anyone who was in the area or may have noticed anything suspicious.

Sergeant Declan Hogg of the Community Investigation Unit at Musselburgh said: “We believe this property may have been targeted deliberately and we are keen to hear from anyone who saw a group of males in the area around this time on Thursday 11th January.

“We’re particularly interested in any information on a light-coloured saloon and a dark-coloured Audi seen in the area of Wilson Road at that time.

“Similarly if anyone has been offered unusual looking jewellery for sale, we would be keen to hear from you.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact officers on 101 or anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 quoting incident number 3305 of 11th January.