Five men charged following Hogmanay murder bid in Musselburgh

Police have arrested and charged five men in connection with an attempted murder in Musselburgh.

A 25-year-old man was left hospitalised after a large scale disturbance in Delta Driver on Monday, 31 December at around 11pm.

He was treated for serious head and facial injuries at Edinburgh’s Royal Infirmary and has been subsequently released.

Four men, aged 16, 17, 18 and 19, appaeared and Edinburgh Sheriff Court on Monday, 7 January.

A 21-year-old man is due to appear at Edinburgh Sheriff Court on Wednesday, 9 January.

Detective Chief Inspector Paul Batten of Lothians and Scottish Border’s Criminal Investigation Department said: “Our thanks go to the local community for their support of our enquiries and response to appeals for information.

“We are still conducting inquiries into the full circumstances of this incident.

“Anyone who may have information is asked to contact us on 101, quoting incident 4020 of December 31, or anonymously via the charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”

