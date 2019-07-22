Five teenage thugs who seriously assaulted man, 52, hunted by police after East Lothian attack

Have your say

POLICE are hunting a gang of teenage thugs who attacked a man in a Tranent town centre.

Officers investigating the serious assault of the 52 year old victim are now looking for five people.

The assault took place on Bridge Street, around 11.20pm on Saturday (July 13) and officers believe the individuals may be able to provide information which could assist their enquiries.

The five individuals are described as follows.

A female aged 15 to 17 years old, about 5ft 5 inches tall, slim build, long blond hair tied up in a ponytail, wearing a pink top, black jacket and black jeggings with rips in the front of the legs and white Nike trainers with a black tick.

A male aged 15 to 17 years old, slim build, about 5ft 8 inches tall, fair haired, wearing a black North Face hooded jacket, black jogging bottoms, black and white trainers.

A male aged 15 to 17 years old, slim build, about 5ft 9 inches tall, brown hair, wearing a North Face jacket with black sleeves and hood, blue shorts a black bag with a white strap, white socks and black trainers.

A female aged 15 to 17 years old, slim build, 5ft 4 inches tall, died hair dark hair with lighter roots, wearing a black leather jacket, white top, black leggings and black heeled ankle boots.

A female aged 15 to 17 years old, slim build, 5ft 3 inches tall, with dark hair in French or Dutch braids, wearing a white jacket, black hoodie, grey scarf, black leggings, black and white converse trainers, hooped earrings and a black shoulder bag.



Anyone with information is asked to contact Police Scotland on ‘101’ quoting incident number 5390 of the 13th July. Alternatively they can contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.