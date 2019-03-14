Ford’s Road killers will not be able to ‘live with themselves’ say police in Edinburgh

The brother of Lionel Simenya, who was murdered in the Capital’s Ford’s Road, has spoken of the attack.

Nicolas Simenya joined officers from Police Scotland at Fettes Police Station this morning.

Nicolas Simenya, second from left, launching the appeal at Fettes Police Station: Picture: TSPL

He described his brother as “hardworking and wonderful”; a “wonderful, protective big brother appreciated by all those who crossed his path”.

He made a direct plea to his brother’s killers: “If you have any sympathy for my family you have to do the right thing and come to talk to the police.”

Detective Inspector Stuart Alexander from the Major Investigation Team said Mr Simenya was “hit by a stolen Peugeot”.

He made a further call to the killers, adding: “I’ve sat across from people who’ve done this before, in an interview room, and I can tell you they can’t live with themselves after a period of time and that pressure will intensify.”

Mr Simenya’s body was discovered last Thursday in Ford’s Road, off Gorgie Road.

The chef was originally from Africa.

