Ford’s Road murder: Police arrest 21-year-old in connection with killing of Lionel Simenya

POLICE have arrested a 21-year-old man in connection with the murder of Lionel Simenya.

The man has been arrested as part of the investigation into the murder, which occurred in Ford’s Road on Thursday 7 March.

READ MORE: Lionel Simenya killers won’t be able to ‘live with themselves’ says Edinburgh detective

Lionel, who was 36, was found dead in the street on Fords Road last Thursday after being hit by a Peugeot 207 stolen from a nearby garage.

Car thieves then abandoned the car and fled over a footbridge by the Water of Leith.

READ MORE: Lionel Simenya killing: Victim’s brother says he ‘did not deserve such an atrocious death’

Brother Nicolas Simenya flew in from Belgium on Wednesday and issued a public plea to help find the people responsible for Lionel’s death.

READ MORE: Lionel Simenya: Timeline of how the ‘peaceful’ chef came to die

Police report that inquiries are ongoing.

To keep up-to-date with all our stories from across Edinburgh and the Lothians like our Facebook page and follow us on Twitter.

Sign up to our newsletter: enter your email in the box at the top of this article to get daily updates straight to your inbox.