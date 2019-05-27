Former Hibs striker Derek Riordan denies York Place casino disturbance

FORMER Hibs striker Derek Riordan will stand trial later this year after he was accused of causing a disturbance at a city casino.

Riordan, 36, who also played for Celtic, St Johnstone and York City, is alleged to have shouted and swore at staff at the Genting Casino in York Place last September.

The Genting casino on York Place. Pic: Google Street View.

He is also said to have behaved in a threatening or abusive manner and refused to leave the premises when asked to do so by staff.

The former Scotland international is accused of uttering threats and behaving aggressively during the alleged incident.

Riordan, of Silverknowes, appeared in the dock at Edinburgh Justice of the Peace Court and lodged not guilty pleas to the charges.

Co-accused Frank McGovern, 40, of Drylaw, also pleaded not guilty to the same allegations.

Both will stand trial in the same court later this year.

They both deny behaving in a threatening and abusive manner by refusing to leave the premises on being requested to do so, shout, swear, utter threats and behave in an aggressive manner at Genting Casino.