Police are appealing for witnesses to the incident which happened around 6.50 pm on Wednesday.

A 26-year-old woman was exiting her gold Peugeot 308 when the car was hit by a black Vauxhall Corsa.

The woman and the driver of the Corsa, a 23-year-old man, were taken to hospital for treatment.

Forrest Road: Two people taken to hospital after crash in centre of Edinburgh

The man was then charged in connection with the crash.

In an online statement, Police Scotland wrote: “Officers are eager to speak to anyone who witnessed the collision and has not yet spoken to police.

"In particular a female doctor, possibly a GP, assisted at the scene prior to police arrival and officers are eager to speak with her as a witness.

“Those who saw what happened, or can help with enquiries, should contact Police Scotland via 101 and quote incident number 3098 of 18 August.”

