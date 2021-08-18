Forth Street Assault: Police release CCTV footage of man to help with investigation into serious Edinburgh assault
CCTV footage has been released of a man the police are looking for to help with their investigation into a serious assault in the Capital.
Wednesday, 18th August 2021, 3:16 pm
Updated
Wednesday, 18th August 2021, 3:17 pm
A man required hospital treatment after the incident which took place in Forth Street around 9.50 pm on Monday, June 7.
Read More
Read MoreEdinburgh Castle: Police officer injured and man arrested as anti-lockdown Magna...
The person on CCTV has been described as being aged between 30 and 40, 5ft 6 with a slim build and unshaven face.
Anybody with any information should contact 101 quoting number 4086 of the 7th June 2021.