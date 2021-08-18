A man required hospital treatment after the incident which took place in Forth Street around 9.50 pm on Monday, June 7.

The person on CCTV has been described as being aged between 30 and 40, 5ft 6 with a slim build and unshaven face.

Forth Street Assault: Police release CCTV footage of man to help with investigation into serious Edinburgh assault

Anybody with any information should contact 101 quoting number 4086 of the 7th June 2021.

