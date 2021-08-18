Forth Street Assault: Police release CCTV footage of man to help with investigation into serious Edinburgh assault

CCTV footage has been released of a man the police are looking for to help with their investigation into a serious assault in the Capital.

A man required hospital treatment after the incident which took place in Forth Street around 9.50 pm on Monday, June 7.

The person on CCTV has been described as being aged between 30 and 40, 5ft 6 with a slim build and unshaven face.

Anybody with any information should contact 101 quoting number 4086 of the 7th June 2021.

