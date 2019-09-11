Fountainbridge fire: Crews halt search after fatal tenement fire causes structural fears

Structural fears have forced emergency services to retreat from a tenement in Fountainbridge where an explosion and fire on Tuesday left one person dead.





Emergency services raced to the scene near Tollcross Primary School at 5pm on Tuesday following reports of an explosion and fire within a four-storey tenement block.

Emergency services have been forced to retreat from the scene of the incident due to structural damage. Picture: JPIMedia

Firefighters battled hard for much of the evening to control the fire as smoke billowed from the front and rear of the tenement.



In a statement issued on Wednesday, a Police Scotland spokesperson confirmed that one person had died in the incident.

They added that due to structural damage caused by the explosion and fire, emergency services have had to temporarily halt searches and retreat from the building. Fountainbridge will remain closed for "the foreseeable".

Chief Inspector Scott Richardson said: “Our thoughts at this time remain with the relatives of the person who has sadly passed away. Officers and firefighters remain at the scene whilst the building is assessed for structural damage.

“The explosion and fire has caused significant damage to the building and Fountainbridge will remain closed for the foreseeable. I would ask that members of the public avoid the area, where possible.

“A joint investigation will be carried out in due course by police and the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service to determine the cause of the fire, which is not currently thought to be suspicious.”



Personnel from the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service had been working to extinguish the blaze on Tuesday evening and discovered the body of a person on the second floor while conducting a search of the building.



Officers are working to ensure relatives are made aware of the person's death.



In the meantime, local road closures remain in place around the scene of the incident with Fountainbridge closed until a full building assessment has been carried out.

The road remains closed from Gardner’s Crescent to Ponton Street, and the public have been advised to avoid the area.



Nearby Tollcross Primary School, the nursery and the community centre have been closed until further notice.