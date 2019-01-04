Four arrested after Hogmanay serious assault in West Lothian

Four men have been arrested and charged following a serious assault in West Lothian on Hogmanay.

A 30-year-old man was injured during the attack in Hillside Drive, Blackridge on New Year’s Eve.

Police raced to the scene at around 11pm following reports from the public.

He was taken to Wishaw General Hospital for treatment, but was not in a life-threatening condition.

The four males aged 35, 16, 16 and 15 are all scheduled to appear at Livingston Sheriff Court today.

High-visibility police patrols are continuing in the area to engage with the public and offer reassurance to communities following this incident.

Join our Facebook group Our Edinburgh to share images and news from and around the Capital