Four arrested over South Edinburgh housebreakings and stolen car

Four people - two men and two women - are due in court over two housebreakings in the south of Edinburgh.

In a statement, police said that between the 13th and 15th of May a house in the Burdiehouse area, and another on Duddingston Road, were broken into and personal items were taken along with a car.

Two men, aged 46 and 20, and two women, aged 39 and 19, are due to appear at Edinburgh Sheriff Court today.

Detective Sergeant Keith Taylor, from Gayfield Police Station, said: "Having your home broken into can be a distressing experience and we are committed to tackling this crime.

"Thanks to the positive response of the community and CCTV we were provided with, we were able to arrest these individuals quickly."