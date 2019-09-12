Four arrested over suspected hare coursing offences in East Lothian

Four men have been arrested in connection with suspected hare coursing offences - whereby hares are hunted by dogs for sport - in East Lothian.

The arrests were made following reports of a vehicle carrying men and dogs in the North Berwick/Whitekirk areas.

Police are appealing for any witnesses to come forward. Pic: Police Scotland

Police are now appealing for any witnesses to come forward.

In a statement released today, the force said: "We would ask anyone who saw a silver estate car, or men with dogs acting suspiciously in the North Berwick area to please contact Police on 101 quoting incident number 0653 of 12/09/2019."