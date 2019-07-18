Four homes in Pilton and Drylaw raided by cops

GANG-BUSTING cops swooped on homes in Pilton and Drylaw today arrested two teenagers.

Detectives acting on tip-off searched four addresses in Pennywell Place, Wester Drylaw Drive, West Pilton Place and Pennywell Grove.

More than £5,000 in cash was seized along with a high-performance bike, thought to have been stolen.

Detective Chief Inspector Graham Grant said: "Tackling all offences linked to serious and organised crime remains one of our top priorities within Edinburgh and enforcement activity like this is only possible through the assistance of our communities.

At the Pennywell Place property, £4600 in cash was seized and inquiries are continuing.



A Ducati motorcycle, which is believed to have been stolen, was seized from the home in Wester Drylaw Drive, while cocaine worth almost £500 was recovered at West Pilton Place.



The men, who are both 19-years-old, will appear in court at a later date.



DCI Grant added: "The intelligence, which prompted Thursday's searches, came from the public who continue to make it clear to us that they will not tolerate criminals operating in their areas.



"If you wish to report ongoing criminal activity in your area please contact us via 101 or make an anonymous report to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.



"Any and all information we be treated in the strictest confidence and thoroughly investigated."