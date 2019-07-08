Four men with machete attack Edinburgh shopkeeper before stealing cash and cigarettes

A 54-year-old Edinburgh shopkeeper was attacked by four men carrying a machete as he was closing up for the evening bewfore making away with cash and cigarettes.

The incident happened around 9.50pm on Saturday 6th July at a convenience store in Biggar Road.

A 54-year-old man was closing up when four men exited a silver Range Rover and entered the shop.

One of the men was in possession of a machete and all four threatened the shopkeeper before stealing a four-figure sum of cash and a quantity of cigarettes.

Inquiries are ongoing to trace these individuals and anyone who can assist in identifying them is asked to come forward.

All of the suspects are described as being of South Asian appearance, possibly Pakistani or Bangladeshi and spoke with English accents.

The first was in his late thirties, around 5ft 11ins tall with a heavy build and some facial hair. He was wearing a black cotton Hollister hooded top with the hood up and black jogging bottoms.

The second suspect was 5ft 9ins tall with a medium build. He was wearing a light grey hooded top with the hood up and a white scarf covering the bottom half of his face.

The third and fourth suspects were in their mid-twenties, around 5ft 9ins tall and wearing a black hooded top with the hood up. It is believed they also had scarves obscuring their faces.

Detective Inspector Bruce Coutts from Corstorphine CID said: "While no one was injured during this robbery, it was a very frightening ordeal for the shopkeeper and we are actively looking to trace those involved.

"The silver Range Rover, used by the men, initially parked in front of the store before circling and coming back. As such we're looking to hear from any members of the public, or motorists who were on Biggar Road, and can provide any information relevant to this investigation.

"Likewise anyone who thinks they may have relevant dash-cam footage, or any other information that can assist this inquiry should also contact police immediately.

"In particular, we are eager to speak with a man and woman who spoke with the victim shortly after the incident, after he made his way out of the shop and stood outside the church on Frogston Road West. These individuals are requested to get in touch as a matter of urgency."

Those with information can contact Corstorphine CID via 101 and quote incident 4753 of the 6th July. Alternatively, an anonymous report can be made to the charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

